Weather on the go: Winds will cause blowing dust Monday

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Windy conditions will make a big return to the Borderland Monday afternoon with speeds reaching 20-30 mph. The warm southwest winds will allow for blowing dust to be a big factor in todays hazards.

Along with windy conditions the Borderland will also experience warmer temperatures with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s by the afternoon.

Windy conditions will continue into Tuesday as speeds will rise above 20 mph.

Tuesday afternoon into evening the arrival of our next system will be anticipated.

This will be a Pacific system that will bring in cooler conditions.

The system will mix with moisture that will be flowing from the southwest.

This will trigger chances for rain Tuesday night increasing into Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday will be the coolest day in the Borderland with temperature highs expecting to stay in the 60s along with the best chances of rain.

Clearing conditions will return on Friday allowing for temperatures to rise quickly into the 90s by Saturday.