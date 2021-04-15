Weather on the go: Wind Advisory conditions are expected Thursday afternoon

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Strong winds will take over the Borderland area Thursday afternoon with speeds reaching 20-30 mph. This comes as the area sees the arrival of its next cold-front.

Warm and windy weather will be the overall summary of Thursday’s weather with temperatures rising to above average conditions once again. Expect temperature highs to reach the upper 80s.

Followed by the winds will be cooler air that is going to drop temperatures near normal come Friday with highs reaching the upper 70s.

The cooldown will not stop there as another system is expected to move into the Borderland Friday into Saturday.

This system will allow for temperatures to drop once again a significant amount into the 60s by Saturday.

Windy conditions will accompany cooler temperatures for most of the weekend and moisture will begin to deepen.

The increased moisture will allow for chances of rain Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures will return to the upper 70s by Tuesday of next week and the 80s by the middle of the week.