Weather on the go: Westerly system will bring a small cooling Thursday

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — A westerly Pacific system will be moving across the region bringing a weak cold-front and moisture.

This will allow for near average temperatures and windy conditions.

Thursday’s temperature highs will reach highs in the upper 60s, and windspeeds reaching 20-30 miles per hour.

Windy conditions will reach its peak around noon time hours before slowly calming down into the later day.

Temperatures will remain near average into Saturday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Friday and Saturday will be similar to Thursday with windier conditions.

Sunday a will be the start of a warming trend, allowing for weather to stay calm and see highs nearing the 80s by Monday and Tuesday.

Our next system will move through the area by the middle of the week.

The system will bring windy conditions that should last into the following weekend as temperatures will drop into the lower 70s and upper 60s.

No chances for rain are in the forecast for the next 9 days.