Weather on the go: Warming temperatures will continue to take over the Borderland

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Temperatures have started to rise above normal in the Borderland Saturday with highs reaching the 80s after experiencing multiple days below average.

Daily temperature highs will reach the upper 80s Sunday dry conditions remaining.

Monday night will be the start of our next weather pattern change.

The new system will move in from the northern Pacific, bringing in cooler air and moisture that will build into rain chances.

Windy conditions will start to effect the area Monday afternoon and will last into Tuesday.



Once rain moves into the forecast, winds will calm.

Friday clearing conditions are expected with a strong warming trend taking effect.

The warming conditions will allow for temperatures to reach the 90s by next weekend.

Windy conditions will return along with our next system by the start of the following week.