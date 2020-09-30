Weather on the go: Warming temperatures and drier conditions expected

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– Warmer conditions are expected throughout the western part of the nation. The warmer conditions come as a strong high-pressure system dominates the northwest.

The system will continue to provide the region with drier and calmer conditions.

Due to the system, above average temperatures will last into the weekend and start of the following week.

El Paso and Las Cruces will see highs Wednesday afternoon between 85-90 degrees.

Temperatures in the forecast are expected to reach 90 degrees Thursday afternoon and similar conditions will last through out the next seven days.

Rain chances are not in the forecast as clear and warmer weather will remain.