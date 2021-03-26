Weather on the go: Warming conditions will rise temperatures to the 70s Friday

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Temperatures will near normal Friday afternoon with highs reaching the lower 70s. Day winds will stay calm with speeds reaching 10-15 mph but will increase to 20-25 mph by the night time hours.

Spring time conditions will start to cool into Saturday as our next western system moves east into our region.

This system will provide northern New Mexico and Arizona with rain chances and snow showers.

El Paso and Las Cruces will remain clear but can expect to see wind speeds increase Saturday and Sunday with a 10% chance of showers Sunday.

Along with winds and rain chances, the Borderland will see a small decrease in temperatures into Saturday with highs reaching the 60s.

The cool down will not last long as a warming trend will bring highs into the upper 70s my Monday and 80s by Tuesday.

Winds will increase again come the start of next week with Tuesday expecting to be the windiest day.

Temperatures will remain in the 70s until the following weekend.