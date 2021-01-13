Weather on the go: Warming conditions are expected to bring near normal highs for Wednesday

El Paso, TX (KTSM)— Warming weather is expected for the Borderland Wednesday afternoon as highs pressure continues to build across the region.

The warmer conditions along with drier air will allow daily highs to near normal in the upper 50s.

Calm winds will remain in the Borderland with speeds reaching 5-10 mph for majority of the week.

Gradual warming is in the forecast for the rest of the week with temperature highs topping out in the mid to upper 60 Thursday through Sunday.

A system from the north west will begin to move in the direction of the southwest at the start of next week.

The new system will bring cooler temperatures, dropping highs into the mid 50s by Tuesday.

Windier conditions will follow the system creating a wind chill.

For the first time in a while the Borderland will see its first chances for rain, thanks to this system.

Slight rain chances are forecast to begin Tuesday night into Wednesday of next week.

Temperatures will being to rise again to above average highs once the system weakens and departs.