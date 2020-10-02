Weather on the go: Warmer temperatures continue to dominate the Borderland this Friday

El Paso, TX (KTSM)— Temperatures will continue to climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s Friday afternoon as a high-pressure system moves south from the northwest.

The warming trend will continue into the weekend. This comes as our atmosphere favors above average conditions.

Winds will stay calm Friday afternoon reaching wind speeds at 5-15 mph.

Saturday highs will rise into the 90s come Saturday and similar conditions will continue for the following nine days.

Breezy winds will return Saturday but will calm down into Sunday.

Temperatures will remain 5-10 degrees above normal for the next 9-days.