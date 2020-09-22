Weather on the go: Warmer temperatures are expected for the first day of fall

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– The autumn equinox has finally arrived! This will be the start of our transitioning of seasons. Both day and night time hours will be the same.

Temperatures will be warmer for the first day of fall in the Borderland. Due to high-pressure, drier air will continue to flow through the region. This will help temperatures rise quickly into the afternoon.

Temperatures will rise to highs in the upper 80s and the lower 90s for the rest of the upcoming week.

Moisture will be limited for the rest of the week however, slight chances for showers are expected on Wednesday in the upper mountainous areas.

Temperatures will begin to cool-down for the start of next week. This will come as a backdoor cold-front will graze the Borderland.

Along with cooler temperatures, breezy conditions and chances for rain are expected. This should effect the Borderland by next Tuesday.