Weather on the go: Warm & hazy conditions for the last day of summer

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– Above average temperatures and hazy conditions are expected for the last day of summer 2020 in the Borderland.

Temperatures will warm slowly into the afternoon highs expected to reach the upper 80s throughout the region.

Along with warm conditions, the Borderland can expect to see hazy skies. This comes as smoke from the west coast wild fires continue to flow in our direction.

Winds will remain calm for Monday with southeast winds reaching low speeds of 5-10 mph.

Temperatures will continue to warm to above average for the first day of fall. Tuesday temperatures are expected to reach highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

The warm start to the season will continue for the rest of the week before a backdoor cold front cools temperatures to the mid-80s.