Weather on the go: Triple digits weather returns for the weekend

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — The Borderland will see one more day of below normal temperatures before seeing rising highs expecting to reach the triple digits by the weekend.

Rain chances remain for Friday afternoon as moisture lingers in the region.

Isolated storms can be expected.

Clear conditions will begin to make its return on Saturday with temperatures increasing and dry air starting to take over.

Saturday’s highs will come close to triple digits with the Borderland expecting to reach 99 degrees.

Triple digits will make their return in the DMA come Sunday and will stay for the full work week ahead.

The warmest day is expected to be Thursday of next week with a highs of 102 degrees.

Chances for rain remain limited for the following days.