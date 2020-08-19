Weather on the go: Triple-digits return to the Borderland Wednesday afternoon

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– Temperature highs will return into the triple-digits Wednesday afternoon as a high-pressure system returns to the region.

The high-pressure system that provided the Borderland with record-breaking highs the previous week, will make its return to southern New Mexico and West Texas.

This will start to increase temperatures quickly into the afternoon providing the Borderland with highs more than ten degrees above average.

El Pasoans and Las Crucens can expect highs near 97°-100° with the later afternoon hours being the hottest.

Temperatures will continue to rise near record-highs later into the week with the hottest days expecting to be Thursday and Friday.

Moisture will begin to deepen into the area as temperatures increase, providing us with better rain chances into the weekend and lasting into the start of the following week.

Temperatures will begin to drop below triple-digits after the start of next week.