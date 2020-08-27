Weather on the go: Triple-digits return to the Borderland

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Highs in El Paso are expecting to warm up back into triple-digits Thursday afternoon. This is expected to be the 52nd day in the year of 2020 that the Borderland sees 100° heat, surpassing 2019’s count of 47 days.

The high pressure system that has effected the Borderland for the last month continues to stay strong in the area.

The system, allowing temperatures to rise quickly with the desert sun beating on the high-pressure in the atmosphere.

El Paso can expect to reach triple-digits around 4pm to 5pm.

Highs will remain above average into the weekend with highs remaining nearly 10° above average.

Moisture will begin to make its way in the the area come the end of the weekend. This will alow for slim chances to see rain throughout the region.

Slight relief from triple-digit highs will come the start of next week.