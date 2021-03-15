Weather on the go: The Borderland will get a small break from strong winds before Tuesday’s High Wind Watch

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Winds will be much calmer Monday compared to what was seen over the weekend. This comes before a Pacific system will bring gusty winds on Tuesday.

Monday windspeeds will remain between 10-15 mph across the Borderland and should see seasonal temperatures with highs reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for Tuesday as winds will increase to speeds of 25-35 mph and wind gusts reaching 40-50 mph.

The High Wind Watch is set to begin early Tuesday afternoon into the later evening hours.

Along with windy conditions, temperatures will see a small drop in temperatures with highs dropping a few degrees below average.

Winds will begin to calm down Tuesday night into Wednesday with speeds staying between 5-15 mph.

Temperatures will also start to rise slowly returning to the 70s by Thursday and the 80s come Saturday.

A second system will arrive on Sunday. This system will bring another round of strong winds lasting into the start of the work week.

Along with winds, slight chances for rain are expected and a slight dip in temperature highs.