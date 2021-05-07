Weather on the go: The Borderland expected another round of high temperatures and chances for storms

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — The continuous warming trend will continue into Friday, allowing for the warmest day of the week expected. This comes as temperatures will reach highs in the mid 90s by the afternoon.

Winds will stay at speeds of 5-15 mph throughout the day. This comes as more chances for isolated storms are headed in our region.

Storm chances will look the best for the later afternoon hours in the Borderland before clearing out into the start of the weekend.

Saturday winds will jump into the evening with highs reaching speeds of 20-30 mph for most of the region.

Calmer but breezier conditions will return Sunday.

Temperatures will slowly near normal this up coming with highs staying in 80s for the Borderland at the start of next week.