Weather on the go: Temperatures will warm-up into the 80s but will remain above-average

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Throughout this upcoming week the Borderland will remain calm and dry. Temperature highs will stay cooler than what the area saw over the weekend but will continue to stay above average.

A weak cold-front arrived overnight allowing the region to stay out of the 90s Monday afternoon. Expect highs to reach the upper 80s.

Come Tuesday, warmer temperatures will rise into the 90s once again. This comes as drier conditions favor hotter weather.

Temperatures will stay in the 90s through Wednesday before starting to feeling the effects of the next cold-front.

Wednesday into Thursday temperatures will see a 10+ degree difference with highs reaching the lower 80s.

The cold-front will continue to knock temperatures down in to the mid-70s.

Drier air will still remain in the atmosphere keeping rain chances away.

80 degree highs will return by the weekend.