EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- Many El Paso home owners are still on a waiting list to get their busted pipes fixed.

This, as local plumbers have been responding to hundreds of calls received after last week's winter storm.

Plumbing companies like Jeff's Westside Plumbing LLC are still doing the work to fix broken pipes due to the winter freeze and say they were well prepared this time around, but still remind El Pasoans what they can do ahead of time prevent any busts or leaks.

"We had about 200 calls. Most of them we were able to get to, some of them are still on pending situation," Joe Gonzalez, a licensed plumber with Jeff's Westside Plumbing LLC said.

