Weather on the go: Temperatures will stay warm Monday lasting through the work week

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Dry weather conditions, and sunny skies will bring favorable conditions for temperatures nearly ten degrees above average Monday.

Overnight lows Sunday into Monday has stayed much warmer with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Breezy conditions are expected this morning with wind speeds reaching 10-15 mph as they flow in through the west.

Warming conditions, and continues wind speeds stay 10-15 mph.

Expect temperature highs to remain in the 70s throughout the work week.

A cold front will arrive this upcoming weekend bringing chances for precipitation and stronger winds.

Temperatures will drop into the 60s Saturday and 50s Sunday.