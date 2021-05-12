Weather on the go: Temperatures will stay below normal this afternoon with rain chances increasing

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Temperatures are cooler Wednesday morning compared to what was seen earlier in the week.

The cooler morning is just the start to a below average day ahead. This is due to a cold front that arrived in the Borderland Tuesday night.

Temperatures highs will stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Winds will stay breezy but not as windy as anticipated with speeds reaching 10-20 mph.

Thursday warming conditions will return as temperatures reach normal and continue to rise into the weekend.

Friday the Borderland can expect highs in the 90s.

Following behind the cold front, the Borderland will see an increase of a moisture from the east.

The wet conditions and warmer weather will help bring the area chances for rain for the end of the week into the start of the weekend.

Quieter weather will return by the start of next week with temperatures cooling near normal on certain days.