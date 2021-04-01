Weather on the go: Temperatures will start on a big warming trend Thursday

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Temperatures will start to increase into the 70s Thursday afternoon, nearing normal once again. The seasonal temperatures will not last long as highs will return to the 80s by Friday and nearing 90s by Sunday.

Winds will be much calmer Thursday into Friday with speeds reaching 10-20 mph.

Rain chances will increase to Friday with 10 percent chances of showers to pass through the region.

The calm and warming conditions will bring highs chances for us to reach our first 90 degree day in the Borderland in the next few days.

Winds will start to increase into the middle of the week as our next disturbance enters the region.

This will allow for a slow cooling trend with highs returning to the 80s but Wednesday.

Breezy conditions will last into the end of the week.