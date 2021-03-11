Weather on the go: Temperatures will slowly cool into the end of the week

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– Warmer than normal conditions will remain in the forecast Thursday afternoon as temperatures will reach the 70s in most areas, but will be cooler than highs seen Wednesday and Tuesday.

Winds are expected to be much calmer Thursday with speeds staying between 10-20 mph throughout the southern Border.

The calm winds will not last long as speeds will increase into Friday and the weekend. This is expected as our next Pacific system is headed in our direction.

The upper low will not only provide winds but moisture and cooler temperatures as well.

Borderland highs will go from the 70s on Friday dropping into the 60s by Saturday and will last throughout the weekend.

Winds will increase Saturday and Sunday with wind speeds reaching 20-35 mph and gusts reaching 40-50 mph.

Temperatures will jump up back into the 70s by Monday before our next systems move in our direction by Wednesday of next week.

Conditions will remain dry enough to keep rain chances out of our forecast for the next nine days.