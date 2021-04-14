Weather on the go: Temperatures will rise to the mid-80s before weather changes into the end of the week

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — The Borderland will see another day of temperature highs reaching the 80s as dry air continues to take over most of the area.

Due to the drier air Dona Ana county along with other areas in New Mexico have been placed under a Fire Weather Warning.

Conditions will remain calm for spring during the day with winds staying between 10-20 mph.

Wednesday night into Thursday the region will experience a second cold push of air from the east. This backdoor cold-front will cause winds to speed up reaching 20-30 mph for Thursday.

Another cold-front will make it’s arrival just in time for Friday.

This system will help the region see a cooling affect with temperature highs remain in the 70s.

By Saturday a third system will reach the area bringing another cooler drop in temperatures to the 60s for Saturday and Sunday.

Along with below average highs, winds will jump reaching 20-30 mph throughout the weekend and see an increase in rain chances.

Moisture will deepen into the area Saturday allowing for the possibility of relief from our current drought.

Rain chances will last into Monday of next week before clearing out and warming up to above average highs.