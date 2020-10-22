Weather on the go: Temperatures will remain high Thursday before Friday’s cold-front arrives

El Paso, TX (KTSM) –A nearly ten degree drop is expected Friday but that’s after above average conditions return Thursday afternoon with temperatures rising to highs 10-15 degrees above average.

Along with matching record highs , the southwest will see breezy to windier conditions this afternoon. Wind speeds should reach 10-15 mph with gusts at 20 mph.

The first push of a strong Canadian cold front will arrive Friday afternoon. This will allow temperatures to stay near normal with highs expecting to stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

By the weekend a warming trend will heat up temperatures once again. This however will only last into Sunday.

Monday the second push of the Canadian air mass will move through. The second push will drop temperatures from the upper 80s into the 70s then again into the 50s come Tuesday.

Slim rain chances and windy conditions will enter our forecast on Wednesday with the 20+ below average highs.

The big drop in temperatures will allow the Borderland to stay below average for the rest of the week with highs in the 60s and lower 70s.