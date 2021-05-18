Weather on the go: Temperatures will remain below normal

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Below average temperatures will continue to takeover most of the Borderland Tuesday with highs expecting to reach the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Models are showing much calmer winds in the forecast for Tuesday as speeds should stay between 10-15 mph.

A heat up is in store for the area come Wednesday as temperatures will rise quickly into the 90s. The 90 degree heat will last into next week.

Moisture will deepen Wednesday afternoon bringing small chances to areas up north but over calm weather is expected for El Paso and Las Cruces.

Moisture will start to build up in the area come Friday from the southwest, bringing chances for rain showers and thunderstorms.

If the Borderland is lucky and conditions agree with the models, we could see rain Friday through the start of the following work week.