Weather on the go: Temperatures will remain above normal with breezy conditions

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Dry and breezy conditions remain in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s as highs stay above normal.

Wind speeds will be reaching 10-20 mph for the next two days before picking up even more into Wednesday.

By the middle of the week a backdoor cold front will push through allowing for windier conditions and a small cool down.

Wednesday temperature highs will drop to the lower 80s.

Thursday temperatures will rise as it is the start of a warming trend.

Expect temperature highs return to the 90s by Saturday.

Following the cold front will be moisture that will bring chances for rain Thursday into the weekend.

Rain showers and isolated storms can be expected.

Drying conditions will return come the start of next week.