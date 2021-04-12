Weather on the go: Temperatures will near record highs to start of the week

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Warming conditions will allow temperatures reach the upper 80s Monday afternoon, coming close to record temperatures.

Temperature highs will warm 5-10 degrees above average with winds remaining breezy but calm reaching speeds at 10-15 mph.

The warming will bring an above average night as temperatures will stay in the upper 70s by bedtime.

A cool push will move into the region Tuesday from Canada. The cold-front will allow for temperature highs to be 5 degrees cooler than Monday.

Despite the cooler air moving our way, temperatures will remain warmer than seasonal.

Warming conditions will return by Friday bringing temperature highs in the upper 80s.

As quickly as we warm up the Borderland will see another cooldown as a Backdoor cold-front arrives at the end of the week.

The cold-front will drop temperatures 10+ degrees Friday into Saturday with highs staying below normal in the lower 70s.

Along with cooler air, and winds, moisture will be in our forecast for the weekend.

Chances for rain remain extremely limited but still possible for Saturday and Sunday.