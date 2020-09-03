Weather on the go: Temperatures will near record-highs Thursday afternoon

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– A high-pressure system aloft will continue to provide the western part of the nation. The warmer air will provide the area with dry and hot conditions. This will provide the area with triple-digit highs Thursday afternoon.

Record-highs are expected in Las Cruces this afternoon as temperatures are expected to reach near triple-digit highs. Its previous record, 98° set in 2014.

El Paso will near record temperatures with highs reaching triple digits. This will help us come near, match or break our previous record of 101° set in 2011.

Dry, warm conditions will last into Friday before the area starts to see a slight cool down.

A weak backdoor cold-front will help the Borderland see temperatures near normal, and will provide the are with moisture that brings slight rain chances.

By Tuesday of next week, the Borderland will welcome a second cold-front. This one will provide the region with its first major cool down as we near fall.

Temperatures will drop nearly ten degrees Monday into Tuesday and by mid-week the Borderland will see highs in the lower 80’s for the first time in more than four months!

Along with the deep cool down, rain chances will become prominent in the region.