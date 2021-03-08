Weather on the go: Temperatures will near record highs Monday afternoon

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Above average temperatures are in the forecast for Monday’s highs reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s. Temperatures will stay just a few degrees before previous record heat.

If the Borderland does meet its expected high of 80 degrees Monday, it will be the first day 80 degree heat for the year of 2021.

High pressure will continue to build into Tuesday allowing to see highs in the 80s until the middle of the week.

Winds will remain calmer than the previous week for Monday but will start to see speeds increase Tuesday.

Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday our next system will arrive bringing a cold front.

Windy conditions with speeds of 15-25 mph are expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures will drop into the lower 70s by Thursday and near average in the 60s come Friday.

The cooling will not stop there. Temperature highs will dip below average in the lower 60s by the weekend.

Weather conditions will remain to see highs in the 60s into the middle of next week.