Weather on the go: Temperatures will jump into the 90s as quiet weather remains our forecast

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Weather conditions will stay quiet into this Cinco De Mayo, and temperatures will rise above average with temperature highs expecting to reach the 90s for the next few days.

Temperatures will stay in the 90s through Friday with the possibility of reaching the 90s for a fourth day on Saturday.

Dry conditions will be interrupted come Thursday night. This comes as our next system will bring moisture into the Borderland.

The moisture will mix with heat and that will allow for chances of rain Thursday night into Friday, as well as Friday evening.

Winds will begin to speeds up Saturday reaching speeds if 20-30 mph.

Drier and calmer weather will return for the start of the following work week.

As of now temperatures should be much closer to normal temperature wise for the majority of next week.