Weather on the go: Temperatures will cool slightly and wind speeds will increase

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — A back door cold front will flow through the Borderland Tuesday. The system allows temperatures to see a small drop to highs below normal, reaching the upper 70s.

Winds will also be a factor in the region apron the arrival of the cooldown. Wind speeds will be moving through the area at speeds of 15-25 mph.

The cold front will move out of the region by Thursday but windy to dusty conditions are expected to stick around into the end of the week.

A second push of cool air will follow behind the system dropping temperatures down to a few degrees below average.

Temperatures will bounce back to highs warmer than normal by the weekend, reaching the 80s by Saturday and nearing the 90s come Sunday.

Early next week the Borderland can expect to see its next system arrive.

Conditions that the weather pattern may provide are still not completely clear as some models show a significant drop in temperature highs.

What is clear is windy conditions are expected Monday with winds reaching 20-30 mph.