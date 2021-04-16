Weather on the go: Temperatures will cool significantly into the weekend

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Calmer conditions are expected Friday with winds remaining between 5-15 mph. Temperatures will be the main focus for Friday into Saturday as they will drop into the 60s by the weekend.

Friday highs will fall just below average reaching the mid-70s.

A backdoor cold front will help the Borderland experience a break from the heat that its has seen the last few weeks.

Temperatures will remain in the 60s for the weekend before warming slightly into Monday.

Along with seeing cooler conditions this weekend, the Borderland will see moisture move into the region from the west. This moisture will trigger chances for rain showers in the Borderland Sunday through Monday.

Winds will increase to speeds of 20-25 mph Saturday through Sunday.

The rain showers will help provide relief from the drought conditions the region has seen over the last few months but will not pull us out of it.

Temperatures will return to the 80s by the middle of next week as clear conditions return.