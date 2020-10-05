Weather on the go: Temperatures will begin to rise once again into Monday afternoon

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– Temperatures are expected to bounce back into the 90s Monday afternoon after the Borderland saw a week cold-front drop temperatures in the upper 80s over the weekend.

Drier warmer air continues to flow throughout the southwest as a high-pressure system above Arizona continues to dominate the troposphere.

This will allow for clear skies and favorable conditions and near record highs.

Expect temperature highs throughout El Paso and Las Cruces to reach peaks in the 90s Monday afternoon.

Temperatures in the 90s will last for majority of the week.

Winds will remain calm as they travel from the South at 5-10 mph.

A cold-front is in the forecast for the weekend entering next week. This will bring breezy to windy conditions and a nearly ten degree temperature drop.

Rain chances remain out of the forecast for the next 9 days.