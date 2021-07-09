Weather on the go: Temperatures to reach normal highs in the upper 90s

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Temperatures are warming in the Borderland allowing for highs to reach the upper 90s Friday afternoon and triple digits by Saturday.

Drying conditions will continue Friday and Saturday, meaning chances for rain will not return until the later part of the weekend.

Sunday cold front will sweep through the area allowing for a small cool down bringing highs from triple digit highs Saturday to the lower 90s by Sunday afternoon.

Along with cooler air the Borderland moisture will return.

Thunderstorm chances will increase into Monday with 40 percent chances of storms.

Temperatures are going to be in the 90s throughout the week with afternoon rain chances expected every day into next weekend.