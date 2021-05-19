Weather on the go: Temperatures stay normal Wednesday with highs reaching the 90s

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Temperatures will begin to rise to normal temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s by Wednesday afternoon.

Moisture may linger in the northern part of the region, allowing us to see chances for showers near Ruidoso.

Drier conditions are expected in Las Cruces and El Paso as westerly winds keeps the atmosphere dry.

The warming trend will continue into the end of the week.

Temperatures should reach the mid-90s by Thursday lasting into Friday before nearing normal again come the weekend.

A dryline will settle inthe Borderland area come Friday and as moisture passes through it, chances for rain and storms can develop from the weekend into the start of the folloing week.

Temperature highs will remain in the 90s for the next nine days.