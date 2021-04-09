Weather on the go: Temperature’s stay above average and breezier conditions remain

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Temperature highs will reach the 80s for another consecutive day in the Borderland as La Nina continues to provide the south with dry, warm air.

Winds will stay stronger during the early morning hours, but should die down into the afternoon reaching speeds of 10-20 mph.

Dry and calm conditions will last into the weekend with temperatures remaining in the mid 80s.

Our next cool down will drop come the middle of the work week.

Cold air from Canada will move south allowing the Borderland to see temperatures reach normal temperatures in the upper 70s by Thursday.

Chances for rain remain limited throughout the region and almost non-existent in the Borderland for the next 9 days.