Weather on the go: Temperatures near normal with a slight decrease in temperature highs

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Tuesday is forecasted to be slightly cooler when it comes to temperature highs in the Borderland. Afternoon highs will near triple digits but are expected to stay in the 90s.

Dry conditions will pair with the heat as high pressure continues to circulate throughout the western part of the nation.

Wednesday temperatures will return to the triple digit highs and they should return to 105+ degrees by the end of the weekend.

High pressure will start to build in Arizona over the weekend, driving the increase of heat in the Borderland.

A northern system will move southward in the direction of the Borderland by the weekend and will provide chances for rain showers and isolated storms in mountainous areas into next week.