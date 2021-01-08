Weather on the go: Temperatures heat up for two more days before big cool down

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Warming conditions will continue for Friday and Saturday with highs reaching the 60s. This comes before a big cooldown expected for Sunday.

High-pressure continues to build this afternoon throughout the southwest. This will allow for the atmosphere to see temperatures warm nearly 10+ degrees above normal.

Warming will continue into Saturday but a cool down will begin Saturday night as our next system is forecast to move into the region.

This low pressure system is moving in from the northwest and it will be bringing a cold front along with it.

The system will cause winds to increase Saturday afternoon nearing speeds of 10-20 mph,

Windy to breezy conditions will last into Sunday.

The cold front that we are anticipating will be much stronger than what was seen on Wednesday.

Temperature highs will drop by nearly 15 degrees one day to the next.

Highs in the 40s will last into Monday before warmer conditions will return at the end of next week.