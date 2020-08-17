Weather on the go: Temperatures expected to stay below triple-digits for the start of the week

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Temperatures around the Borderland region are expected to remain below triple-digits for the start of the workweek. This comes as the high-pressure system that provided the area with multiple record-breaking days remains northwest of us.

Temperature highs will remain above average and range between 95°-99°.

As the high-pressure system remains above the Nevada and Arizona area this week, moisture will flow into the area.

Enough moisture will deepen into the region, allowing better chances for rain and evening thunderstorms throughout the week.

The Borderland will see a rise in temperatures once again come Wednesday into the end of the week. This will bring back the chance for the region to see additional triple-digit highs.