Weather on the go: Temperatures dip and rain chances get higher

El Paso, TX (KTSM) – Rain chances increase Thursday afternoon while temperatures will stay below normal this afternoon.

Rain chances will increase to 20 percent this afternoon, Isolated storms can be expected across the area.

Rain chances will continue into the weekend and following work week.

Temperatures should remain in the lower 90s as moisture will continue to help the region from warming up.

Winds will remain calm with the exception of forming storms in the area.

Better chances for rain will move in for the start of next week. This can cause consecutive days for rain and possible flooding in lower land areas and properties that do not have the the best drainage.