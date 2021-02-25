Weather on the go: Temperatures cool down in some areas across the region

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — A weak cold-front will arrive in the Borderland Thursday, allowing for increased wind speeds, and cooler temperatures in areas like Las Cruces.

Winds will start off the day with speeds of 5-15 mph and will increase to 15-25 mph by the later hours of the afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to slowly cool into Friday with highs expected to stay in the upper 60s.

Saturday temperature highs will return to the 70s as dry conditions and westerly winds continues to take over the region.

Sunday windier conditions will begin to pick up into Monday as our next system moves in the Borderlands direction from the Pacific.

Along with winder conditions, cooler temperatures are in the forecast come Monday.

Temperatures will drop below normal, into the lower 60s but will stay seasonal.

The cool down will not las long as highs will increase and return to the 70s by Tuesday.

No chances for rain are in the forecast for the next 9 days!