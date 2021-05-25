Weather on the go: Temperatures continue to warm nearing 100°

El Paso, TX (KTSM)- Dry and calm conditions will continue to take over the Borderland for most of the week.

Temperature highs will continue to reach the 90s Tuesday and will climb into the end of the week, nearing triple digits by Friday.

The Borderland could expect to see it’s first 100 degree day come Friday and Saturday if forecasted highs are surpassed.

Winds will remain calm, reaching speeds of 5-10 mph throughout the Borderland.

Warm and quiet conditions will continue into the start of next week.

Rain chances will return into the forecast come Monday with chances for thunderstorms into the middle of the week.

Temperatures will also see a small cooling into the lower 90s and upper 80s.