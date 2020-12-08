Weather on the go: Temperatures continue to stay early 10 degrees above average

El Paso, TX (KTSM) –Warming conditions will provide the Borderland area with highs in the 60’s Tuesday afternoon. This comes as a high-pressure system north of the southwest continues to dominate the area.

Temperatures will remain above average for the next few days. Dry conditions will be fairly prominent for Tuesday and the majority of Wednesday.

The dry weather will not last long this week as our next storm system is expected to arrive Wednesday night.

A ridge of moisture from the northern Pacific will make its way into our region.

As we see moisture deepen throughout the atmosphere, chances for rain will increase.

The low-pressure bringing rain will also provide the area with windy conditions and a small drop in temperatures.

Clear weather will return on Friday just in time for the weekend.

Temperatures will begin to near normal by the weekend with highs expecting to dip into the upper 50s.