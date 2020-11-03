Weather on the go: Temperatures continue to rise above average.

El Paso, TX (KTSM)— Calm and warm conditions are in the forecast for election day in the Borderland. This comes as high-pressure continues to build up across the region.

Temperatures will rise to the upper 70s this afternoon, surpassing our normal highs for this year.

Along with warmer conditions, winds will stay calm reaching speeds of 5-10 mph.

Our warming trend will continue into the week with temperatures expecting to reach the 80s by Wednesday afternoon.

Highs will remain 10-15 degrees above normal through Saturday.

A cold front will push its way into the Borderland into the weekend. This will cause breezy to windier conditions starting Friday lasting into the start of next week.

The system will not only bring winds but cooler temperatures.

Temperatures will drop from the 80s into the 70s by the end of the weekend and again into the 60s by Monday.

Temperatures will remain in the 60s for the majority of next week.