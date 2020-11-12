Weather on the go: Temperatures are expected to reach the 70s as above-average conditions take over the region

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– A trough of drier air will continue to move through the Borderland, providing the southwest with above average temperatures.

Highs will begin to reach the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon, with many of our southern cities staying 5+ degrees above normal.

Friday a cold front will arrive bringing breezier conditions that will last into the weekend however, cooler temperatures are not expected with the system.

The warming system will continue to dominate the southern part of the nation will allow temperatures to stay 5-10 degrees above average for the next 9 days.

Daily highs will near the upper 70s by next week and should reach temperatures just a few degrees shy of the 80s.

No rain chances are in the forecast for next week.