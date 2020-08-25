Weather on the go: Temperature highs will stay seasonal with drying conditions

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– Drier conditions are expected to take over the Borderland Tuesday afternoon eliminating the chances for the area to see rain.

Along with drier and calm conditions, temperatures near normal as highs remain below triple-digits.

Seasonal conditions will remain until mid-week.

Thursday a warming trend will begin as a high pressure system nears the area. Temperatures will begin to rise above average and highs are expected to return to triple digits.

Moisture will flow into the Borderland as we enter the weekend. This will allow for rain chances to increase Saturday into the following work week.

Triple-digit highs will remain until the start of next week.