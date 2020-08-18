Weather on the go: Temperature highs will rise back into the triple-digits by Wednesday

Weather

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– Tuesday is expected to be the second day in a row where temperature highs remain under 100°. This comes after a strong high-pressure system provided the area with 8 consecutive days of triple-digit highs.

Morning lows will dip into the mid to upper 70’s. The drop below 80° will provide us with much-needed relief from the heat seen on Monday.

Conditions for Tuesday will be similar to what was seen Monday.

Temperature highs are expected to remain between 95°-99° Tuesday afternoon.

Not enough moisture will move through the area to provide scattered showers and isolated storms.

Wednesday the high-pressure system that brought record heat to the Borderland last week will return to the area.

The return of the system will provide us with triple-digit heat once again Wednesday into the weekend.

Near the end of the week rain chances will begin to increase for afternoon to evening hours.

