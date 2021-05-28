Weather on the go: Temperature highs will near triple digits Friday into Saturday

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Warm and dry conditions in the Borderland will bring for another round of above average highs in the area with triple digits in the forecast.

Temperatures will reach the upper 90s this weekend with the chance of the Borderland seeing its first 100 degree day come Saturday.

Winds will remain calm but breezy at times as winds will flow at 5-15 mph.

Sunday moisture will start to flow into the region, this will allow for temperatures slowly cool and chances for rain to increase.

Temperature will cool down each day into the start of next week with Memorial day reaching the lower 90s.

Active chances for rain will increase Tuesday lasting into the end of the week.

Temperatures should not near the triple digits next week.