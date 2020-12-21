Weather on the go: Temperature highs rise into the 60s for the start of the holiday week

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — The Borderland continues to see the effects of high-pressure taking over the southwest, providing the area with a strong warming trend.

Temperature highs will reach the 60s Monday afternoon throughout most cities in our DMA region. Winds will remain calm as they flow in from the west at 5 mph.

The nearly five to ten degree above average highs will remain in our forecast for the next three days.

Wednesday evening a cold-front will begin to move into the region.

The system will bring cooler conditions just in time for the Christmas holiday.

Thursday, Christmas Eve, temperature highs will drop into below average highs and near the lower 50s.

The cool down will not last long as warming conditions will begin on Christmas day with highs nearing average in the upper 50s.

Highs will return into the 60s by the weekend.

No rain chances are in the forecast for the next 9 days.