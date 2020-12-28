Weather on the go: Temperature highs near records as it nears the 70s

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Temperature highs continue to rise as the Borderland sees a strong warming trend. This comes before a cold front should knock highs into the upper 40s by midweek.

Mostly calm conditions are expected Monday afternoon with slightly breezy winds moving in from the west.

Temperatures will rise nearly 15 degrees above average across the region this afternoon.

Tuesday a Pacific system will make its way into the area come Tuesday into Wednesday. This will drop temperature highs more than 10 degrees within 24 hours.

The system will not only bring cooler temperatures but windy conditions and slight chances for rain in the northern mountainous areas.