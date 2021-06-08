Weather on the go: Temperature continue to inch closer to triple digit highs

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Tuesday’s weather will continue to remain hot and dry with no relief in the forecast just yet.

Temperature highs will reach the upper 90s throughout the region.

Tuesday will be the last day in the Borderland with temperature highs staying in the 90s as triple digit heat is expected for the rest of the week.

Temperatures will go from 98 degrees Tuesday to 101 degrees Wednesday, which should mark the first of many triple digit days ahead.

Highs will be consecutively in the 100s Wednesday through Monday of the following work week.

Dry conditions will stay until the weekend as moisture will deepen in the region allowing for small chances of rain Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Clearer conditions will return Tuesday of next week.